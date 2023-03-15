FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 36.6 points or 0.23% at 16081.25 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 2.8%), Zuari Industries Ltd (down 2.41%),Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.34%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.95%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.94%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 1.68%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 1.64%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.56%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 5.23%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 3.85%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 3.48%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 57917.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.55 points or 0.19% at 17074.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.8 points or 0.52% at 27282.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.06 points or 0.5% at 8616.63.

On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

