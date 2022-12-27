FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 47.15 points or 0.29% at 16151.67 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.66%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.37%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.15%),Emami Ltd (down 0.83%),Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 0.68%), VST Industries Ltd (down 0.66%), Nestle India Ltd (down 0.54%), Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 0.54%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, GRM Overseas Ltd (up 11.83%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 10.41%), and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 7.9%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.32 or 0.24% at 60714.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.75 points or 0.3% at 18068.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 345.66 points or 1.23% at 28452.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.54 points or 0.51% at 8897.42.

On BSE,2445 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News