FMCG stocks slide
FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 80 points or 0.49% at 16162.54 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, GRM Overseas Ltd (down 3.27%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.49%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.4%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.34%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.25%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.12%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.12%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 0.86%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (down 0.83%).
On the other hand, Venkys (India) Ltd (up 6.12%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 3.61%), and Manorama Industries Ltd (up 3.48%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.99 or 0.58% at 57962.94.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.49% at 17070.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.46 points or 0.54% at 27045.85.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.54 points or 0.39% at 8538.94.
On BSE,2011 shares were trading in green, 1408 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.
