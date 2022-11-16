Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 118.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 245.07 crore Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 118.60% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 245.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales245.07169.82 44 OPM %11.308.99 -PBDT22.0912.09 83 PBT18.589.10 104 NP13.756.29 119



