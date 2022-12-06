Force Motors rises as domestic sales soars 110% YoY in Nov'22
Force Motors advanced 1.86% to Rs 1,574.25 after the company registered 110.2% jump in domestic sales to 1,623 units in November 2022 from 772 units sold in November 2021.As compared with October 2022, the domestic sales declined 22.3% last month.
Export sales aggregated to 329 units in November 2022, falling 9.12% from 362 units on a year on year basis while surging 229% from 100 units on a month on month basis.
The company's production in November 2022 was 2,073 units, up by 82.64% from 1,135 units produced in November 2021. The production slipped 5.5% last month from 2,194 units produced in October 2022.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.25 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 34.8% YoY to Rs 1,264.07 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.
