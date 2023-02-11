Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1559.88 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 10.98% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1559.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1466.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1559.881466.65 6 OPM %17.7219.56 -PBDT257.38260.64 -1 PBT174.63184.53 -5 NP129.56116.74 11
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
