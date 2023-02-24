Frick India standalone net profit rises 38.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.38% to Rs 100.09 crore Net profit of Frick India rose 38.42% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.38% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.0966.12 51 OPM %8.619.83 -PBDT9.897.55 31 PBT9.336.96 34 NP7.355.31 38 Net profit of Frick India rose 38.42% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.38% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.0966.128.619.839.897.559.336.967.355.31 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



