Fullerton India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 11.68% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 1324.53 croreNet profit of Fullerton India Credit Company declined 11.68% to Rs 244.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 276.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 1324.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 862.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1324.53862.43 54 OPM %61.6783.09 -PBDT351.93393.11 -10 PBT320.99370.17 -13 NP244.48276.82 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 17:42 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read