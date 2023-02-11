G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.65% to Rs 0.25 crore Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.65% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.46 -46 OPM %-24.0078.26 -PBDT-0.060.36 PL PBT-0.060.36 PL NP-0.060.36 PL



