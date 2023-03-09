G R Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,248 cr project in Bihar

The civil construction company announced that it has been emerged as lowest (L‐1) bidder for a tender by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on hybrid annuity mode.

The scope of the project entails construction of six lane greenfield Varanasi‐Ranchi‐Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 1,248.37 crore. The construction is expected to be completed in 730 days from appointed date and the operation period is 15 years from the commercial operation date.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% YoY to Rs 2,191.88 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 1,023.50 on the BSE.

