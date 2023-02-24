GAIL (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 103, up 5.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% jump in NIFTY and a 7.35% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103, up 5.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17453.3. The Sensex is at 59412.28, down 0.32%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 2.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21801.8, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 299.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 103.65, up 4.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

