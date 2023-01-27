Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 43.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 2.39% to Rs 26.96 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 43.08% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.39% to Rs 26.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.9627.62 -2 OPM %18.4016.04 -PBDT6.294.59 37 PBT5.844.13 41 NP4.553.18 43
First Published: Fri,January 27 2023 13:47 IST
