Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 95.84 crore Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 214.92% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 95.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.8481.68 17 OPM %20.9212.70 -PBDT21.7910.42 109 PBT17.877.43 141 NP13.514.29 215



