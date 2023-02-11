Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 699.15 croreNet profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 1.54% to Rs 63.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 699.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 486.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales699.15486.88 44 OPM %6.7010.59 -PBDT95.8295.82 0 PBT85.9085.96 0 NP63.9262.95 2
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
