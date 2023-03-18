Garware Technical Fibres to acquire 26% stake in TP Bhaskar Renewables

For purpose of captive use of green power

Garware Technical Fibres has entered into an Agreement with TP Bhaskar Renewables (TPBRL), vide which, inter alia, the Company has agreed to acquire and / or subscribe to 26% (twenty-six percent) equity shares of TP Bhaskar Renewables. The proposed acquisition and / or subscription of Equity Shares in the TPBRL will enable the Company to become Captive User of "Green Power" i.e. Solar power generated by TPBRL under the Electricity Act 2003.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News