Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.20 70 OPM %61.7685.00 -PBDT0.210.18 17 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.210.18 17 Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.340.2061.7685.000.210.180.210.180.210.18 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)