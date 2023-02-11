Genpharmasec standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 5.18% to Rs 6.41 croreNet profit of Genpharmasec rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.416.76 -5 OPM %3.592.96 -PBDT0.250.22 14 PBT0.240.22 9 NP0.240.22 9
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:34 IST
