Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 90.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.24113.76 -9 OPM %1.3810.27 -PBDT3.5011.53 -70 PBT0.498.45 -94 NP0.747.54 -90 Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 90.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.24113.761.3810.273.5011.530.498.450.747.54 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



