Glenmark, Bausch Health get Health Canada's approval for RYALTRIS

The drug maker said that its subsidiary and Bausch Health have received the approval for RYALTRIS from the Canadian Public Health Agency.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Glenmark Specialty S.A., a subsidiary of the company, have announced that RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) has been approved by Health Canada for the symptomatic treatment of moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and associated ocular symptoms in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and older.

RYALTRIS is a fixed-dose combination therapy that provides relief for the symptoms of SAR, both nasal and ocular, in one easy-to-use nasal spray. The onset of action for nasal symptom relief occurs within 15 minutes after administration of RYALTRIS.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 88.7% ownership of Bausch + Lomb.

Brendan O'Grady, chief executive officer - Global Formulations Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said: We are very pleased that Bausch Health, Canada will soon be able to bring the benefits of the novel drug RYALTRIS to the patients in Canada seeking a new treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis.

RYALTRIS is a result of our consistent efforts to offer high-quality medicines that benefit patients around the world, and now coming to Canada, adding to our global respiratory leadership.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.20% to Rs 192.53 crore on a 7.67% fall in sales to Rs 2,720.10 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

