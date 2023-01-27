Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1.23% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 540.73 croreNet profit of Glenmark Life Sciences rose 1.23% to Rs 104.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 540.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 522.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales540.73522.50 3 OPM %26.9027.96 -PBDT151.90149.54 2 PBT141.14139.80 1 NP104.99103.71 1
First Published: Fri,January 27 2023 14:17 IST
