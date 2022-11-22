Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reaches agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc., PF Prism C.V., and PF Prism IMB B.V. (Pfizer) for Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of their Inlyta1 Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg.

Glenmark had previously announced it received tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for their generic Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg on 30 November 2020.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12‐month period ending September 2022, the Inlyta Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $644.5 million.

