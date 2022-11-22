Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reaches agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc., PF Prism C.V., and PF Prism IMB B.V. (Pfizer) for Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of their Inlyta1 Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg.

Glenmark had previously announced it received tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for their generic Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg on 30 November 2020.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12‐month period ending September 2022, the Inlyta Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $644.5 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Tue,November 22 2022 09:04 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Route Mobile expands its footprint in Saudi Arabia

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]