Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reaches agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib Tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc., PF Prism C.V., and PF Prism IMB B.V. (Pfizer) for Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of their Inlyta1 Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg.
Glenmark had previously announced it received tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for their generic Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg on 30 November 2020.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12‐month period ending September 2022, the Inlyta Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $644.5 million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel