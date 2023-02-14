Global Health consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 694.32 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 15.27% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 694.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 583.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales694.32583.18 19 OPM %23.0423.26 -PBDT151.20128.01 18 PBT112.4594.92 18 NP80.6169.93 15

First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:48 IST
