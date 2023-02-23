Global uncertainty complicates fight against inflation: MPC minutes

The continuing global uncertainity has complicated the fight against inflation, opined Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra during the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on February 8. According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also mentioned that there is considerable uncertainty due to a host of global factors such as rising non-oil commodity prices. The RBI hiked the key short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation. It was the sixth interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News