GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 41.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 792.31 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 41.33% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 792.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 642.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales792.31642.28 23 OPM %14.9412.82 -PBDT86.5677.17 12 PBT56.4249.67 14 NP18.6731.82 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,February 02 2023 17:20 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Dabur India slides as Q3 PAT declines 5% YoY

Next » Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]