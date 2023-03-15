GMR Airports rises as board to mull fund raising on 17 March

GMR Airports Infrastructure added 2.13% to Rs 40.30 after the company said that its board will consider raising of funds through appropriate instruments in a meeting on Friday, 17 March 2023.

Earlier, on 27 September 2022, the company had obtained shareholders' approval for raising of funds through issuance of eligible securities through qualified institutions placement/ foreign currency convertible bonds (appropriate instruments).

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in development, maintenance and operation of airports, generation of power, coal mining and exploration activities, development of highways, development, maintenance and operation of special economic zones.

The company's net profit from continuing operations surged 79.49% to Rs 104.82 crore on 29.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,766.36 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

