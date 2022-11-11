GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit rises 334.91% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 1580.72 croreNet profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra rose 334.91% to Rs 1082.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 1580.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1051.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1580.721051.01 50 OPM %3.5815.71 -PBDT288.67-132.39 LP PBT242.14-160.78 LP NP1082.70248.95 335
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,November 11 2022 14:56 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read