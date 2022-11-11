GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit rises 334.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 1580.72 crore Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra rose 334.91% to Rs 1082.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 1580.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1051.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1580.721051.01 50 OPM %3.5815.71 -PBDT288.67-132.39 LP PBT242.14-160.78 LP NP1082.70248.95 335



