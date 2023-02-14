GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 360.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.01% to Rs 1447.42 crore Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 360.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 558.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.01% to Rs 1447.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 893.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1447.42893.43 62 OPM %4.8813.12 -PBDT-149.19-167.92 11 PBT-185.17-199.53 7 NP360.53-558.41 LP



