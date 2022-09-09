Goa Carbon Paradeep unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon announced the resumption of operations at the company's Odisha-based Paradeep unit.

The company previously said that the operations at the company's Paradeep unit located at Vill. Udayabata, Paradeepgarh, Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha had been temporarily shut-down for maintenance work from 20th August 2022.

The company updated that the periodical maintainance at the company's Paradeep Unit has been duly completed and the production resumes from today.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 64.24% to Rs 205.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip slipped 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 440.10 on the BSE.

