Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.76% to Rs 156.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3280.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4021.043280.18 23 OPM %5.485.14 -PBDT299.23328.02 -9 PBT223.60261.30 -14 NP156.18143.60 9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 13:29 IST
