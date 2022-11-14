Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.76% to Rs 156.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3280.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4021.043280.18 23 OPM %5.485.14 -PBDT299.23328.02 -9 PBT223.60261.30 -14 NP156.18143.60 9
First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 13:29 IST
