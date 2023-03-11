Godrej Industries to raise Rs 1000 crore via NCDs

The management committee of the company's board on Friday, 10 March 2023, approved raising upto Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company will issue upto one lakh rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating upto Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

The issue will be divided in two series. Each series will include 25,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs of the aggregate nominal value of upto Rs 250 crore with an option to retain oversubscription upto Rs 250 crore, collectively aggregating upto Rs 500 crore.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

The company reported 117.82% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.58 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 144.42 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,842.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 9.33% YoY.

The scrip shed 0.65% to settle at Rs 421.55 on Friday, 10 March 2023.

