Godrej Properties achieves sales of Rs 500 cr in Pune project

The realty major announced that it achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore through the launch of its new project, Godrej Woodsville in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Godrej Properties added that till date it has sold 675+ homes accounting for an area of over 6.90 lakh square feet for the project launched in September 2022.

Godrej Woodsville is a residential project, located at Hinjewadi and is in close proximity to Mula Mutha River. The project is strategically located to provide easy connectivity to the IT and lifestyle hubs in Hinjewadi along with access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants and premium hotels.

Mohit Malhotra, managing director and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Godrej Woodsville. Pune has always been a key market for us and the consistent growth of our townships reflects the customer's confidence and demand for controlled and gated environments in integrated sustainable facilities by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of these projects."

Godrej Properties is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities. Its consolidated net profit rose 53.8% to Rs 54.96 crore on 27.7% jump in net sales to Rs 165.09 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was up 0.05% at Rs 1311.75 on the BSE.

