Godrej Properties acquires 9-acre land in Gurugram, Haryana

For premium residential development

Godrej Properties has acquired approximately 9 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana through an outright purchase. This project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities.

The site is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road. Golf Course Road Extension is one of the most premium micro-markets of NCR offering quality residential, corporate and retail developments.

First Published: Thu,December 29 2022 09:49 IST
