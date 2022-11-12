Godrej Properties successfully bids for two land parcels in Noida

Godrej Properties today announced that it has been declared the highest bidder for two adjacent land parcels in Noida for a total bid value of Rs 377 crore, according to the e-tendering portal of SBI, which facilitated an e-auction on behalf of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

GPL will develop residential group housing on the land parcels located in Sector 146, Noida. Spread over 12.4 acres, the land parcels will offer approximately 3.2 million square feet of development potential comprising primarily premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

