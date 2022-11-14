Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 30.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 766.86 crore Net profit of Goodyear India declined 30.80% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 766.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 698.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales766.86698.26 10 OPM %6.008.60 -PBDT49.7065.50 -24 PBT36.2252.52 -31 NP27.1039.16 -31



