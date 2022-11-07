GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 152.70 crore Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 78.06% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 152.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales152.70128.41 19 OPM %13.1012.84 -PBDT11.177.35 52 PBT6.502.30 183 NP5.523.10 78 Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 78.06% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 152.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.152.70128.4113.1012.8411.177.356.502.305.523.10 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



