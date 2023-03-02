GQG Partners invests Rs 2806 cr in Adani Green Energy
GQG Partners, a leading US based Global Equity investment boutique, announced today the completion of a Rs 15,446 crore (USD 1.87 billion) investment in a series of secondary block trade transactions in the Adani Portfolio companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone , Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises.
The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure. Jefferies India acted as a Sole Broker for the transaction.
The key transaction details are as follows: - Investment of Rs 5460 crore in Adani Enterprises for 3,87,01,168 equity shares at a final price of Rs 1410.86.
- Investment of Rs 5282 crore in Adani Ports for 8,86,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 596.20.
- Investment of Rs 1898 crore in Adani Transmission for 2,84,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 668.40. - Investment of Rs 2806 crore in Adani Green Energy for 5,56,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 504.60.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel