Gratex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.76% to Rs 1.30 crore Net profit of Gratex Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.300.84 55 OPM %6.153.57 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.050 0 NP0.040 0 Net profit of Gratex Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.300.846.153.570.080.030.0500.040 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



