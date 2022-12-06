Gravita commences commercial production of Aluminium Cast Alloys from new plant in Togo, West Africa
Gravita India announced that its step-down subsidiary, Gravita Togo SAU situated at Togo, West Africa has started commercial production of Aluminium Cast Alloys from new recycling plant having an annual capacity of around 4,000 MTPA in phase 1. The company is expecting an additional revenue of approx. Rs 60 crore per annum with a gross margin of approx. 26% from the new capacity.
