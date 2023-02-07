Gravity (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.40% to Rs 1.60 crore Net profit of Gravity (India) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.40% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.604.04 -60 OPM %-3.131.49 -PBDT-0.040.11 PL PBT-0.090.06 PL NP0.050.06 -17 Net profit of Gravity (India) declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.40% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.604.04-3.131.49-0.040.11-0.090.060.050.06 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)