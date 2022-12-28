Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd and Filatex India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2022.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd tumbled 3.76% to Rs 655.85 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27488 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd lost 3.41% to Rs 331.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83073 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd crashed 3.22% to Rs 513.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5551 shares in the past one month.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd pared 3.19% to Rs 1065.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4858 shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd fell 3.13% to Rs 46.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23136 shares in the past one month.

