GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 26.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 356.94 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas declined 26.44% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 356.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales356.94296.83 20 OPM %6.927.82 -PBDT27.2936.43 -25 PBT26.4735.65 -26 NP19.6126.66 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read