GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 26.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 356.94 crore Net profit of GRM Overseas declined 26.44% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 356.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales356.94296.83 20 OPM %6.927.82 -PBDT27.2936.43 -25 PBT26.4735.65 -26 NP19.6126.66 -26 Net profit of GRM Overseas declined 26.44% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 356.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.356.94296.836.927.8227.2936.4326.4735.6519.6126.66 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)