GRM Overseas forays into agrotech space

Signs MoU with Harvesting India

GRM Overseas has forayed in the Agrotech space and have executed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harvesting India (HFN), which works with farmers throughout the crop lifecycle (from seed to market), allowing farmers to get better prices for their products and lower farm input costs. HFN also offers marketing, investment, and technological assistance to farmers.

In accordance with the MoU, HFN will procure approx. 20,000 MT of paddy, 12,000 MT of wheat, and 5,000 MT of mustard for the Company in the calendar year 2023.

