GTL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2023.

GTL Ltd crashed 19.97% to Rs 5.89 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81197 shares in the past one month.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd lost 15.19% to Rs 289.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3701 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd tumbled 12.69% to Rs 107.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48587 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd shed 11.66% to Rs 22.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8746 shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd plummeted 11.23% to Rs 215.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26397 shares in the past one month.

