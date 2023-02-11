Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 3.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 177.47 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 3.28% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 177.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales177.47172.07 3 OPM %18.8119.01 -PBDT31.9933.21 -4 PBT27.2528.73 -5 NP20.3421.03 -3
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
