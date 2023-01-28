Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit declines 22.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 1129.86 crore Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 22.09% to Rs 81.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 1129.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1238.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1129.861238.00 -9 OPM %9.5212.86 -PBDT132.91167.59 -21 PBT109.11142.71 -24 NP81.91105.13 -22



