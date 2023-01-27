Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 164.52% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 10.28% to Rs 12.55 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 164.52% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.28% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.5511.38 10 OPM %18.889.31 -PBDT2.601.24 110 PBT2.210.84 163 NP1.640.62 165
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,January 27 2023 14:17 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read