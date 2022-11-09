Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 67.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 276.38 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 67.96% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 276.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 277.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales276.38277.28 0 OPM %6.8916.94 -PBDT18.9046.25 -59 PBT11.7838.25 -69 NP9.0928.37 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:02 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read