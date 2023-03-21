H.G. Infra Engineering completes project for Delhi-Vadodara Expressway

H.G. Infra Engineering has received the completion certificate for the project involving construction of 8-lane access controlled expressway for Banoli- Jhalai road section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field alignment on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in state of Rajasthan. The project has been declared fit for entry into operation on 06 February 2023. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



