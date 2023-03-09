Happiest Minds Technologies receives LT credit ratings from CARE
Happiest Minds Technologies announced that CARE Ratings has assigned the company with the below mentioned rating for issuance of non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities:
Non convertible debentures (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable Long term bank facilities (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel