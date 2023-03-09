Happiest Minds Technologies receives LT credit ratings from CARE

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that CARE Ratings has assigned the company with the below mentioned rating for issuance of non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable Long term bank facilities (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,March 09 2023 18:14 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Indices snap 3-day streak; Nifty ends below 17,600

Next » Hong Kong Hang Seng falls below the 20K mark

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]