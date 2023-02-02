Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 02 2023 17:50 IST
Sales decline 36.17% to Rs 0.90 croreNet Loss of Hariyana Ventures reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.17% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.901.41 -36 OPM %-8.89-2.84 -PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.05-0.06 17 NP-0.04-0.05 20
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
